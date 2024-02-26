KB Home (KBH) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with KB Home (KBH) standing at $63.42, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.97% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 8.53% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.74% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KB Home in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 7.59% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.45 billion, indicating a 4.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.59 per share and revenue of $6.69 billion, indicating changes of +7.97% and +4.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, KB Home boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note KB Home's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.99.

We can additionally observe that KBH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

