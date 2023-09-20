KB Home (KBH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, down 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was +30.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending community count : 230 versus 244.36 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 230 versus 244.36 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog - Value : $3.40 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.40 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net orders - Units : 3097 versus 3331.35 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3097 versus 3331.35 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit deliveries - Total Homes : 3375 versus 3053.92 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3375 versus 3053.92 estimated by three analysts on average. Average selling price : $466.30 million compared to the $470.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $466.30 million compared to the $470.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. Backlog - Units : 7008 versus 7563.77 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7008 versus 7563.77 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues- Financial services : $7.29 million versus $5.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.

: $7.29 million versus $5.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

: $1.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

: $1.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land : $6.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.67 million.

: $6.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.67 million. Operating Income- Homebuilding : $179.24 million versus $141.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $179.24 million versus $141.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Financial services pretax income: $9.91 million versus $7.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of KB Home have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

