KB Home (KBH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2025, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.62 billion, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.61, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion, representing a surprise of +1.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Backlog - Units : 4,333 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,411.

: 4,333 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,411. Unit deliveries - Total Homes : 3,393 versus 3,351 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,393 versus 3,351 estimated by four analysts on average. Net orders - Units : 2,950 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,986.

: 2,950 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,986. Average selling price : $487.5 million versus $474.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $487.5 million versus $474.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Ending community count : 264 versus 253 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 264 versus 253 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog - Value : $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion.

: $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. Average community count -Total : 259 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 252.

: 259 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 252. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.61 billion compared to the $1.6 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.6 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Total Revenues- Financial services : $6.01 million versus $5.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.

: $6.01 million versus $5.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.61 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land : $0.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.5 million.

: $0.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.5 million. Operating Income- Homebuilding: $131.16 million compared to the $124.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for KB Home here>>>

Shares of KB Home have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.