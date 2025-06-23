KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

KB Home (KBH) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Backlog - Units : 4,776 compared to the 5,089 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,776 compared to the 5,089 average estimate based on three analysts. Average selling price : $488.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $487.12 million.

: $488.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $487.12 million. Net orders - Units : 3,460 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,723.

: 3,460 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,723. Unit deliveries - Total Homes : 3,120 versus 3,070 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,120 versus 3,070 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog - Value : $2.29 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.29 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Ending community count : 253 compared to the 254 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 253 compared to the 254 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Total Revenues- Financial services : $4.87 million versus $6.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.3% change.

: $4.87 million versus $6.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.3% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Financial services pretax income : $8.16 million compared to the $10.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8.16 million compared to the $10.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income- Homebuilding : $131.46 million compared to the $124.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $131.46 million compared to the $124.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Homebuilding pretax income: $134.22 million versus $130.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of KB Home have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

