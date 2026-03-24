KB Home (KBH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended February 2026, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 22.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Backlog - Homes - Total : 3,604 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,597.

: 3,604 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,597. Homes delivered - Total : 2,370 versus 2,378 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,370 versus 2,378 estimated by four analysts on average. Net orders - Total : 2,846 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,847.

: 2,846 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,847. Average selling price : $452.1 million compared to the $456.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $452.1 million compared to the $456.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Ending community count : 276 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274.

: 276 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274. Backlog - Value - Total : $1.7 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.7 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average community count : 274 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 273.

: 274 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 273. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.07 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change. Total Revenues- Financial services : $4.95 million compared to the $4.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $4.95 million compared to the $4.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.7% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.7% year over year. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land : $0.59 million compared to the $1.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.59 million compared to the $1.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. Financial services pretax income: $5.54 million versus $5.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for KB Home here>>>

Shares of KB Home have returned -17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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