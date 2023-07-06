KB Home (KBH) Price Target Increased by 28.28% to 58.05

The average one-year price target for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been revised to 58.05 / share. This is an increase of 28.28% from the prior estimate of 45.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.83% from the latest reported closing price of 50.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.20%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 94,374K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 4.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,880K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,477K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 2.31% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,065K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,958K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,958K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KB Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since its founding in 1957. KB Home operates in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. KB Home is differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in its KB Home Studios. In addition, its industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for its buyers compared to a typical resale home. The company takes a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA's homebuilder programs - ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®.

