KB Home (KBH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $49.64, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KBH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 132.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, up 64.49% from the prior-year quarter.

KBH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.47% and +43.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KBH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.95% higher. KBH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, KBH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.59.

It is also worth noting that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.