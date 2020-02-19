KB Home (KBH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed at $39.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.81% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

KBH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 41.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $949.93 million, up 17.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $5.21 billion, which would represent changes of +29.12% and +14.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KBH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% higher within the past month. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, KBH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.02.

Also, we should mention that KBH has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.