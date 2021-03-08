KB Home (KBH) Opens Home Community, Lighthouse, in Stanton

KB Home KBH recently announced the opening of a new home community — Lighthouse, a unit of 40 new homes located in a prime Orange County of Stanton, CA.



Situated in Stanton, Lighthouse is easily commutable to State Route 39 between Highway 91 and Highway 22. Also, the community is minutes away from all the shopping, dining and entertainment hubs, and is also in the neighbourhood of Orange County’s popular beaches. The community at Stanton starts from the affordable price tag of $660,000.



With respect to this, Steve Ruffner, president of KB Home’s Coastal division, stated, “The community offers customers a rare opportunity to purchase a new home in an area with limited inventory. Lighthouse also provides convenient access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues and is only a short drive to world-famous attractions and beaches.”



KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States for the past 60 years. With the addition of these new communities, the company now operates in 42 markets across eight states and serves a wide range of buyer groups. KB Home is the first builder to make every home ENERGY STAR certified.

Community Expansion and Price Performance

KB Home invests aggressively in land acquisition and development, mainly in high-end locations, which is critical for community count as well as top-line growth. This has eventually helped the company in reducing debt. It remains optimistic that this blend of rising active inventory, while reducing its annual interest incurred, will boost future gross margin and returns. The company has a strong line-up of community openings and a solid return-focused growth model that will help it generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. Also, during the fiscal fourth quarter, it increased land investments by 63% from the year-earlier quarter. As a result, KB Home expects higher community count beginning second-half 2021. The company expects to achieve significant growth in its scale and profits in fiscal 2021.



Shares of the company have surged 25.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.2% rally. Moreover, earnings estimates have increased 19.7% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth potential. The price performance was backed by an impressive earnings surprise history. The company surpassed earnings estimates in 13 of the trailing 14 quarters. The trend is expected to continue beyond 2021 owing to its backlog level, a strong line-up of community openings and solid return-focused growth model.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry include Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI and Lennar Corporation LEN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



Toll Brothers, D.R. Horton and Lennar’s earnings for the current year are expected to rise 45.9%., 41%, and 11.2%, respectively.

