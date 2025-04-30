KB Home (KBH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $54.03, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 8.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of KB Home will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 26.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.58 billion, indicating a 7.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion, indicating changes of -12.9% and -1.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, KB Home is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, KB Home is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.71, which means KB Home is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that KBH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

