KB Home (KBH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $45.64, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 16.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 3.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KB Home in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 70.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, down 28.72% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.1 per share and a revenue of $5.02 billion, signifying shifts of -52.45% and -19.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.06% lower. KB Home is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, KB Home is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.52.

Investors should also note that KBH has a PEG ratio of 7.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.