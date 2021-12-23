KB Home (KBH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $43.42, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 0.34% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

KB Home will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 12, 2022. In that report, analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.72 billion, up 43.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KB Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KB Home currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.78, so we one might conclude that KB Home is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KBH's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

