KB Home (KBH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed at $54.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 15.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.62%.

The upcoming earnings release of KB Home will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 32.39% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, down 17.11% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for KB Home. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% lower. KB Home presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KB Home is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.93, so one might conclude that KB Home is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.