KB Home (KBH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $49.06, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 8.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KB Home as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, down 52.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, down 20.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $6.12 billion, which would represent changes of -31.03% and -11.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KB Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, KB Home currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.8.

Investors should also note that KBH has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

