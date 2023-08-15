KB Home (KBH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $53.77, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.95% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KB Home as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KB Home is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, down 20.98% from the year-ago period.

KBH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $6.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.03% and -11.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. KB Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, KB Home is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.8, so we one might conclude that KB Home is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KBH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.