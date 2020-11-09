KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Dividends
KB Home (KBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.97, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $33.97, representing a -19.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.20 and a 245.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.82.

KBH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.3%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

