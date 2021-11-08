KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

KB Home (KBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.4, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $42.4, representing a -19.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.48 and a 40.17% increase over the 52 week low of $30.25.

KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.24. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 89.71%, compared to an industry average of 47.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kbh Dividend History page.

