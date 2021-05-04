KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

KB Home (KBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.55, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $49.55, representing a -1.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.16 and a 118.96% increase over the 52 week low of $22.63.

KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 81.52%, compared to an industry average of 26.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBH as a top-10 holding:

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HOMZ with an increase of 24.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KBH at 1.63%.

