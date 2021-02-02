KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2021

KB Home (KBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $41.66, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.75 and a 324.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.82.
KBH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.35%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to KBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KBH as a top-10 holding:
- Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)
- First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)
- First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 32.45% over the last 100 days. QVAL has the highest percent weighting of KBH at 219%.
