KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2021

KB Home (KBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $41.66, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.75 and a 324.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.82.

KBH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.35%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBH as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 32.45% over the last 100 days. QVAL has the highest percent weighting of KBH at 219%.

