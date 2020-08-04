KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

KB Home (KBH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.96, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $33.96, representing a -16.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.51 and a 245.82% increase over the 52 week low of $9.82.

KBH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.09%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 11.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KBH at 0.79%.

