KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $44.55, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 13.28% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KB Home as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 12, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, up 58.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, up 43.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KB Home is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note KB Home's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7, so we one might conclude that KB Home is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

