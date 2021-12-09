KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $43.91, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KB Home as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KB Home is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, up 43.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KB Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KB Home has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.99, which means KB Home is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KBH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.