KB Home (KBH) Declares $0.15 Dividend

KB Home said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.19%, an increase of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 93,851K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 5.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KB Home is $44.79. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.90% from its latest reported closing price of $41.51.

The projected annual revenue for KB Home is $6,163MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KCSIX - Knights of Columbus Small Cap Fund I Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 42.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 16.78% over the last quarter.

COVAX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund II holds 231K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 32.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 45.81% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 672K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 99.89% over the last quarter.

KB Home Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since its founding in 1957. KB Home operates in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. KB Home is differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in its KB Home Studios. In addition, its industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for its buyers compared to a typical resale home. The company takes a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA's homebuilder programs - ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®.

