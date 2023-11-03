KB Home (KBH) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

KB Home (KBH) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KBH broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of KBH have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that KBH could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account KBH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on KBH for more gains in the near future.

