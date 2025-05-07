KB Home (KBH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

KB Home (KBH) ended the recent trading session at $53.71, demonstrating a +1.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen an increase of 1.85% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 11.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KB Home in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 26.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.58 billion, reflecting a 7.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

KBH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.9% and -1.4%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for KB Home. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. KB Home is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, KB Home is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.84 for its industry.

One should further note that KBH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 1.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.