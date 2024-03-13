KB Home (KBH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $70.17, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen an increase of 14.8% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KB Home in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 20, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 7.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.45 billion, showing a 4.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.59 per share and a revenue of $6.69 billion, indicating changes of +7.97% and +4.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for KB Home. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. KB Home is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, KB Home is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.39.

It is also worth noting that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.