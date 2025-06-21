KB HOME Earnings Preview: Recent $KBH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KB HOME ($KBH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,521,072,503 and earnings of $1.48 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KBH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KB HOME Insider Trading Activity

KB HOME insiders have traded $KBH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF KAMINSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $1,891,303 .

. ARTHUR REGINALD COLLINS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $271,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KB HOME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of KB HOME stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KB HOME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KB HOME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KBH forecast page.

KB HOME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $79.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/14/2025

