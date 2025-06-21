KB HOME Earnings Preview: Recent $KBH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KB HOME ($KBH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,521,072,503 and earnings of $1.48 per share.
KB HOME Insider Trading Activity
KB HOME insiders have traded $KBH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF KAMINSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $1,891,303.
- ARTHUR REGINALD COLLINS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $271,900
KB HOME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of KB HOME stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,375,624 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,951,266
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,049,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,948,100
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 910,033 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,891,117
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 678,825 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,453,309
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 657,383 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,207,099
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 594,779 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,568,555
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 506,415 shares (+116.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,432,839
KB HOME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
KB HOME Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KBH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 03/25/2025
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $79.0 on 03/06/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/14/2025
