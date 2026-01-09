KB Home Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBH

In trading on Friday, shares of KB Home (Symbol: KBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.41, changing hands as high as $61.65 per share. KB Home shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBH's low point in its 52 week range is $48.90 per share, with $72.438 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.56.

