KB Home Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $123.17 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $96.84 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $1.56 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $123.17 Mln. vs. $96.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

