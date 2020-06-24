KB Home Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

Markets
(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.99 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $47.46 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $0.91 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $51.99 Mln. vs. $47.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $0.91 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

