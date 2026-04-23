KB Financial Group Q1 Profit Rises On Sales Growth

(RTTNews) - KB Financial Group (KB) on Thursday reported higher profit and sales for its first quarter.

In the quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 11.5 percent to 1.89 trillion Korean won from last year's 1.70 trillion won.

Operating income climbed 19 percent to 2.73 trillion won from 2.29 trillion won a year ago.

Sales climbed 55.5 percent to 30.70 trillion won from 19.74 trillion won last year.

In South Korea, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 158,000 won, up 0.38 percent.

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