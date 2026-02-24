KB Financial Group (KOSE:105560) Price Target Increased by 12.66% to 177,230.67

The average one-year price target for KB Financial Group (KOSE:105560) has been revised to ₩177,230.67 / share. This is an increase of 12.66% from the prior estimate of ₩157,309.50 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩116,756.00 to a high of ₩226,800.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of ₩168,700.00 / share.

KB Financial Group Maintains 1.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.88%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Financial Group. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 27.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 105560 is 0.65%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.08% to 66,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,911K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares , representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 105560 by 58.12% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 5,645K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,003K shares , representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 105560 by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,299K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,722K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 105560 by 31.16% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,000K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 105560 by 23.46% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,011K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares , representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 105560 by 78.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.