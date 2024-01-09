KB Financial Group (KB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: KB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.95, changing hands as low as $38.54 per share. KB Financial Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KB's low point in its 52 week range is $35.1952 per share, with $48.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.