KB Financial Group (KB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: KB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.36, changing hands as low as $47.11 per share. KB Financial Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KB's low point in its 52 week range is $36.26 per share, with $53.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.