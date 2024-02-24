KB Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (KB) Price Target Increased by 8.54% to 56.68

The average one-year price target for KB Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:KB) has been revised to 56.68 / share. This is an increase of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 52.22 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.00 to a high of 70.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from the latest reported closing price of 49.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KB is 0.32%, an increase of 76.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 24,039K shares. The put/call ratio of KB is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP holds 2,151K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,861K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KB by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,623K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 79.20% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 1,130K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KB by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,101K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 14.96% over the last quarter.

KB Financial Group Background Information

KB Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The Group and its subsidiaries provide a broad range of banking and financial services. It is one of the domestic systemically important banks identified by the Financial Services Commission.

