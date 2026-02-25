KB Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (KB) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 120.17

The average one-year price target for KB Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:KB) has been revised to $120.17 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of $104.96 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $79.17 to a high of $153.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from the latest reported closing price of $116.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Financial Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KB is 0.08%, an increase of 34.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 20,622K shares. The put/call ratio of KB is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,749K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KB by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,418K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 36.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 941K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%.

Northern Trust holds 906K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 79.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KB by 6.65% over the last quarter.

