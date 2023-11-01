KB Financial Group Inc - ADR (KB) Price Target Increased by 8.20% to 52.80

The average one-year price target for KB Financial Group Inc - ADR (NYSE:KB) has been revised to 52.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.20% from the prior estimate of 48.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.20 to a high of 60.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.35% from the latest reported closing price of 38.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Financial Group Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KB is 0.17%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 27,021K shares. The put/call ratio of KB is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,960K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 44.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KB by 372.21% over the last quarter.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP holds 2,086K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KB by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 2,034K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,135K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KB by 8.46% over the last quarter.

KB Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KB Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The Group and its subsidiaries provide a broad range of banking and financial services. It is one of the domestic systemically important banks identified by the Financial Services Commission.

