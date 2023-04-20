KB Financial Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KB

In trading on Thursday, shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: KB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.73, changing hands as high as $38.14 per share. KB Financial Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.14 per share, with $49.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.98.

