ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's KazTransOil said on Friday that it plans to increase exports of Tengizchevroil's oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to 140,000 tons in April from 130,000 tons in March.

(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Jason Neely)

