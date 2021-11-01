KazMunayGaz, Linde to consider Kazakh hydrogen, ammonia project

ALMATY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz and Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gas company, will consider building hydrogen and ammonia production facilities in the Central Asian nation, KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ said on Monday.

The companies have agreed to look into producing hydrogen and ammonia either from natural gas - of which Kazakhstan has significant reserves - or from water, the firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)

