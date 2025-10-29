Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (KZIA) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:KZIA) has been revised to $16.83 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.14% from the latest reported closing price of $7.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 140.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZIA is 0.13%, an increase of 347,121.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31,125.16% to 144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 116K shares.

Barclays holds 24K shares.

UBS Group holds 3K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 0K shares.

