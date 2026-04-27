Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (KZIA) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:KZIA) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.84% from the latest reported closing price of $11.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 73.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZIA is 0.17%, an increase of 363.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,162.60% to 2,483K shares. The put/call ratio of KZIA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 738K shares.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 460K shares.

Bleichroeder holds 400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 300K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 200K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.