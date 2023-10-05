Kazia Therapeutics Limited - ADR (KZIA) Price Target Increased by 7.17% to 1.08

The average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) has been revised to 1.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 1.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.07 to a high of 1.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZIA is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 289K shares. The put/call ratio of KZIA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 68K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GWM Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

