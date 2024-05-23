News & Insights

Kazia Therapeutics Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

May 23, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) has released an update.

Kazia Therapeutics has received an extension from Nasdaq to meet the minimum bid price requirement after initially failing to comply. The company now has an additional 180 days to increase its share price to at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days to maintain its listing. Although there is no immediate impact on its operations or listing status, there’s no guarantee that Kazia will achieve compliance within the new timeframe.

