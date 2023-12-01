News & Insights

Markets
KZIA

Kazia Therapeutics Announces Registered Direct Offering - Quick Facts

December 01, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 4,444,445 of the company's ADSs, each ADS representing ten ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.45 per ADS, in a registered direct offering. The company has also agreed to issue in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,444,445 ADSs. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.583 per ADS. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 5, 2023.

Kazia Therapeutics expects the gross proceeds to the company from the offering to be approximately $2 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering as working capital for general corporate purposes.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KZIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.