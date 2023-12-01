Kazia Therapeutics Announces Registered Direct Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 4,444,445 of the company's ADSs, each ADS representing ten ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.45 per ADS, in a registered direct offering. The company has also agreed to issue in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,444,445 ADSs. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.583 per ADS. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 5, 2023.

Kazia Therapeutics expects the gross proceeds to the company from the offering to be approximately $2 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering as working capital for general corporate purposes.

