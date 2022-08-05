Kazia Reports Promising Interim Data From Phase I Trial Of Paxalisib

(RTTNews) - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) reported promising new data from an ongoing phase I clinical trial of paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of brain metastases. The interim data from the first stage of the study showed that all 9 evaluable patients experienced complete or partial response, representing an overall response rate of 100%. The company noted that recruitment to the expansion stage has already commenced, with the objective of recruiting an additional 12 patients.

Kazia CEO, James Garner, said, "Radiotherapy is a ubiquitous component of the treatment paradigm for brain metastases, but resistance is common. Dr. Yang's study has shown a very promising signal that paxalisib may help to potentiate the effect of radiotherapy."

Kazia currently estimates preliminary data from the second part of the phase I clinical trial in calendar year 2023.

