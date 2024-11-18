Kazatomprom Secures Key Uranium Exploration License

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (NATKY) has released an update.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, has secured an exclusive license for uranium exploration at the Severnoye block in Kazakhstan’s Budenovskoye deposit. With significant inferred resources estimated at over 100,000 tonnes, this development aligns with Kazatomprom’s strategic goals and contributes to global energy security. The project promises to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role in the nuclear energy market while boosting the company’s growth and the country’s economy.

