Kazatomprom says uranium output to fall by up to 4,000 tonnes

Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom said on Tuesday it expects its annual uranium production volume to fall by up to 4,000 tonnes in 2020 from previous expectations of between 22,750 and 22,800 tonnes.

CEO Galymzhan Pirmatov said the company would fully meet its contractual requirements with customers and that subsidiaries are reducing staff on site as local restrictions concerning the coronavirus outbreak take hold.

