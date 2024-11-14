News & Insights

Stocks

Kazatomprom Redeems Bonds, Strengthens Financial Position

November 14, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (NATKY) has released an update.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, has successfully redeemed its USD-indexed long-term bonds, marking the end of their circulation on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The company paid a total of over 87 billion KZT, including the bond’s principal debt and coupon payments. This move reflects Kazatomprom’s robust financial management and strategic commitment to maintaining its market position.

For further insights into NATKY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NATKY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.