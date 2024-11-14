Kazatomprom Redeems Bonds, Strengthens Financial Position

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS (NATKY) has released an update.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer, has successfully redeemed its USD-indexed long-term bonds, marking the end of their circulation on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The company paid a total of over 87 billion KZT, including the bond’s principal debt and coupon payments. This move reflects Kazatomprom’s robust financial management and strategic commitment to maintaining its market position.

For further insights into NATKY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.