Kazatomprom quarterly profit down 58% year on year

ALMATY, May 21 (Reuters) - Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L posted a 58% fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday that was largely because one-off items boosted earnings a year earlier.

Kazatomprom's quarterly profit stood at 29.398 billion tenge ($71 million), it said. Gains from business combinations added 54.6 billion tenge to income in the first quarter of 2019.

